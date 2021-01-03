Alleged pub rampage leaves security officer with concussion

Three security officers are making formal complaints of assault after a violent incident at a Roma Pub on New Year’s Eve.

Senior constable Lea Warren said the officers were allegedly assaulted by a man and a woman at the venue at 9.45pm on December 31, 2020.

“One of the security officers suffered from a concussion as a result of the assault,” senior constable Warren said.

Those accused are yet to be dealt with by police and the matter is still under investigation.