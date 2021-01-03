Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Alleged pub rampage leaves security officer with concussion

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@news.com.au
3rd Jan 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three security officers are making formal complaints of assault after a violent incident at a Roma Pub on New Year’s Eve.

Senior constable Lea Warren said the officers were allegedly assaulted by a man and a woman at the venue at 9.45pm on December 31, 2020.

“One of the security officers suffered from a concussion as a result of the assault,” senior constable Warren said.

Those accused are yet to be dealt with by police and the matter is still under investigation.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Daily Catch-Up: January 3, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: January 3, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        MORE RAIN: Our record-breaking drought breaker to end year

        Premium Content MORE RAIN: Our record-breaking drought breaker to end year

        Weather It’s no surprise it was a wet month, but just how wet did it end up being? Take a...

        YOUR SAY: Message to Clarence Valley Community

        Premium Content YOUR SAY: Message to Clarence Valley Community

        Letters to the Editor Cr Debrah Novak reflects on the year that was in the Clarence Valley

        NEW YEAR: 8 Lower River businesses for sale

        Premium Content NEW YEAR: 8 Lower River businesses for sale

        Business Ready for a new start, or want to establish yourself in the area? Here’s 8...