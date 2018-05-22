Alleged sex victim says she just wants court process over

UPDATE: An alleged sexual assault victim says she has no interest in gaining money from criminal proceedings against Sunshine Coast horse trainer Michael James Mair.

The alleged victim made the statement when asked by defence barrister Stephen Courtney during cross examination if she had started any litigation in relation to an alleged incident at a Little Mountain home in June 2013.

She said during evidence pre-recorded in September last year that she just wanted the court process to be finished.

Mr Courtney asked the alleged victim about a range of things, including details of when she had been suspended from her high school in 2010 and 2011 for swearing at teachers and fighting another student.

He suggested she was not a timid or shy person, to which she agreed.

Mr Courtney also asked the alleged victim why she had not told Mair to stop when he allegedly came into the room she was sleeping in.

The alleged victim, who was 17 at the time of the alleged incident, said she was frightened.

Mr Courtney suggested Mair, now 67, had not entered the room at all that morning and had not touched the woman.

"Yes he did," she replied.

A woman who the alleged victim called shortly after the alleged incident gave evidence that she was upset and hysterical on the phone.

A man who she also called said the alleged victim did not seem herself.

"She was really upset," he said.

The trial continues

Earlier: SEXUAL assault allegations against a Sunshine Coast racehorse trainer have gone to trial in Maroochydore District Court.

Michael James Mair, 67, has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at a Little Mountain home in June 2013.

Some of the teenager's evidence, which was pre-recorded in September last year, was played to the jury yesterday.

The alleged victim said she had stayed overnight at a home where Mair lived but she did not live there.

She said she awoke in the early hours of June 6, 2013, with the sense there was someone in the bedroom.

Mair allegedly touched her hands, prompting the girl to roll over to face away from him.

He is then alleged to have touched the teenager's back under her top, before touching and squeezing her breasts.

Mair is then alleged to have put a hand on the teenager's bottom, before putting a hand inside her shorts and then inside her underwear.

The girl was emotional when detailing the alleged assault.

She said she pulled away sharply before he took his hands from inside her pants.

He allegedly then spoke to her before leaving the house and driving away.

"I was freaked out and completely and utterly frightened," the alleged victim said.

She said she went to the lounge room and called a friend.

It was shortly after 4am.

The court heard she then called other people as well as police as she walked away from the house, down the street and around a corner.

Police officers picked her up and she gave a statement to a detective later in the morning.

The clothing she had been wearing in bed was also seized for forensic examination.

Crown prosecutor Greg Cummings said the court would call witnesses including a Queensland Health forensic scientist to explain the significance of a DNA sample taken from the waistband of the teenager's underpants.

Defence barrister Stephen Courtney reminded jurors of a direction given by Judge John Robertson at the start of the trial to keep an open mind.

Mr Courtney asked the alleged victim why she had not told Mair to stop when he allegedly came into the room.

She said it was because she got frightened.

Mr Courtney suggested Mair had not entered the room at all that morning and had not touched the woman.

"Yes he did," she replied.

A woman who the alleged victim called shortly after the alleged incident gave evidence that she was upset and hysterical.

The trial continues.