Alleged stabbing suspect refused bail

A man will face court tomorrow following investigations into an alleged stabbing in Corindi Beach, on Friday night.

About 11.30pm on Friday night, emergency services were called to Kelly Street, Corindi Beach, following reports of a stabbing.

On arrival, officers located a 41-year-old man with stab wounds to his chest.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Coffs Harbour Heath Campus.

The man remains a stable condition following surgery and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers from Coffs Clarence Local Area Command attended and established two crime scenes.

Both scenes were forensically examined and a knife was located and secured as an exhibit.

Following inquiries, about 9.15am on Sunday, officers attended a home on Coral Street, Corindi Beach and arrested a 19-year-old man.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with wound person with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

The man was refused bail to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on Sunday.

The incident is believed to be domestic-related.