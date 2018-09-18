Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alleged strangulation sparked by rejection, court hears.
Alleged strangulation sparked by rejection, court hears.
Crime

Denied sister date sparked choking, court hears

by Pete Martinelli
18th Sep 2018 5:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COOKTOWN'S Peter Creek allegedly attacked and choked a woman who refused to set him up romantically with her sister, a court heard.

Creek is on trial in Cairns District Court for strangulation in a domestic setting, a charge to which he has pleaded not guilty.

The court heard Creek strangled the woman outside a Cooktown residence on September 22 last year after they watched an NRL game on TV.

The woman told the court via video link that she had been drinking that morning, had a sleep and resumed drinking in the afternoon, but could remember details of the incident. She said the assault occurred after he approached her to be romantically "set up" with her sister.

"He started to get cheeky with me and I rejected him," she said. "He got wild and started to choke me and pushed me into a car."

The woman told the court Creek used both hands to strangle her.

"I couldn't sing out for help, I slapped him to defend myself," she said.

She alleged Creek ran away when he saw her brother approaching.

The trial continues.

alleged strangulation court crime date rejection romance

Top Stories

    Clarence Valley outperforms NSW in tourism growth

    premium_icon Clarence Valley outperforms NSW in tourism growth

    Travel Tourism has become one of the Valley's biggest employers with 6.8 per cent of people employed in the Valley working in tourism and hospitality

    Making our houses into a home

    premium_icon Making our houses into a home

    Home & Decorating Renovation spending is on the rise

    Fear and doubt not a help as Royal Commission announced

    premium_icon Fear and doubt not a help as Royal Commission announced

    Politics Aged care provider confident in Valley's level of care

    Rotten apples in aged care but MP praises Page facilities

    premium_icon Rotten apples in aged care but MP praises Page facilities

    Politics Hogan claims govt looking into aged care sector since last year

    Local Partners