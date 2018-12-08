Menu
Crime

Alleged supermarket hold up by cutlery wielding crook

Ashley Pillhofer
by
7th Dec 2018 1:55 PM
A MAN has allegedly used a large serving fork to steal cash and tobacco from a supermarket on Bridge Road.

Sergeant Nigel Dalton said just before 3am today, December 7, a male threatened a store assistant with the kitchen utensil.

"The man threatened the worker at the cash register, no person was physically injured in this incident," he said.

Sargent Dalton said it was alleged the man made off with money and tobacco.

Police have declared the supermarket a crime scene and have recovered the fork used in the incident.

"Police are requesting anyone who may have witnessed this incident in the early hours of December 7 or were near the junction with Bridge Road and Nebo Road in Mackay to contact them as you may have valuable information which may assist them."

The offender is described as tall with dark hair, dark beard approximately 25-30 years old. He was wearing a dark long sleeve top and light jeans shorts and black shoes with white bottoms.

