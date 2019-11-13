Alleged teen rammer remains behind bars

A TEENAGE girl rammed a police car in a stolen Hyundai i30 while trying to flee authorities on Sunday night, it will be alleged.

Chloe Gaffey, aged 19, is also accused of having a 15-year-old girl as a passenger and being in possession of a stolen mobile phone, knife and silver hammer.

She faced Southport Magistrates court yesterday on seven charges.

Police allege the Woodridge teen was behind the wheel of a Hyundai stolen from a carpark in Mermaid Waters' Great Barrier Reef Drive on Saturday.

It was spotted by police driving erratically along Smith Street, at 6.30pm Sunday, police allege.

The car was tracked by PolAir and followed to an Usher Avenue unit complex at Labrador where she tried to escape by hitting a police car, leaving both vehicles damaged, it is alleged.

Gaffey was found to be in the driver's seat with a stolen mobile phone, knife and silver hammer, the court was told.

Chloe Gaffey, 19, from Woodridge.

Prosecutor Joel Sleep told the court that Gaffey had made a full admission to police that the property belonged to her. A quantity of drugs and utensils were also found in the vehicle.

During the bail application the court was told Gaffey was unemployed and living with her father, but had hoped to get a job as a mechanic.

The court heard Gaffey, who is diagnosed with ADHD, was on probation for similar offences when arrested.

Magistrate Gary Finger said he was not convinced Gaffey would follow bail conditions.

"I'm not satisfied of any of that, none of it - bail refused," he said.

Gaffey was remanded in custody and is charged with one count of burglary, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of a knife in a public place, receiving tainted property, unlawful use of motor vehicles and possessing of utensils.

She will appear in court on December 12.

The 15-year-old girl has been charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

Two officers were taken to hospital for observation.