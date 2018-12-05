Menu
Keerthi Raja Eswaran (right) leaving Darwin Local Court. Picture: Keri Megelus
Crime

“Pussy stuffer” back in court

by CRAIG DUNLOP
5th Dec 2018 9:08 AM
ROGUE taxidermist Keerthi Raja Eswaran will plead guilty to a string of wildlife dealing and weapons charges.

The self-described "animal lover" appeared in Darwin Local Court yesterday where lawyer Peter Maley said ­Eswaran "intends to plead guilty across all of the files".

Judge Elizabeth Armitage declined to take Eswaran's guilty pleas yesterday after Commonwealth Prosecutor Emily Baxter said she would likely lay further charges.

Ms Baxter said the ­Commonwealth DPP might not agree for the charges to be heard in the Local Court.

Mr Maley said Eswaran plans to move to Queensland after the charges were dealt with.

Eswaran, 34 first shot to ­notoriety when he was dubbed the "pussy stuffer" over allegations he was taxidermising domestic cats.

Eswaran was charged after NT Parks and Wildlife officials - who have police-like powers to investigate wildlife offences - found a postal package bound for the US with animal remnants. A raid on a house in Driver uncovered body parts from a range of animals ­including ocelots, kangaroos, ­chipmunks, crocodiles, wombats, bearded dragons, reptiles, wedgetailed eagles, goats, ducks and chickens.

Mr Maley said Eswaran would plead guilty to further charges.

"We don't seek the entire prosecution brief; if there's ­further charges they can ­simply be served," he said.

Mr Eswaran has previously been tailed by a private ­investigator, hired by a Darwin ­animal lover who suspected him of abducting and stuffing two adorable domestic cats, Freckles and Ginger Noodles.

Eswaran will return to court on January 8.

