Allen suspended, embarrassed after Beaudesert bungle

Jockey Anthony Allen at the Grafton Race Track on Monday. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner Debrah Novak

RACING: Former Grafton apprentice Anthony Allen has ended up with egg on his face following a serious mistake at Beaudesert on Tuesday.

Allen couldn't believe his luck as the short-priced Catch Me Latar kicked clear of the field with the winning post in sight, but there was a problem - there was still a lap of the track to go.

Racing over the 2450m stayers distance, Allen had the Tom Cowan-trained eight-year-old well placed approaching the home turn.

The gelding, who was second favourite for the Benchmark 60 Handicap, was going so well, Allen peeled to the outside and hit the accelerator.

Anthony Allen takes Tumbler on to win the YALUMBA MM COUNTRY CUP QUALIFIER OPEN Handicap at Corbould Park.Grant Peters Trackside Photography Grant Peters Trackside Photograp

After having a quick look around, Allen couldn't believe his luck as he powered clear of the field.

He rocketed past the post four lengths clear of the pack. As he began easing down, the rest of the field edged through along the inside and continued the race.

It was a move that initially stumped race-caller Anthony Collins, who also calls regularly at the Clarence River Jockey Club, as he explained the mishap.

"I reckon he has misjudged the laps here because he has pulled the persuader and now has been restrained into a centre field position,” Collins said.

6 - Romney's Choice races down the outside to win Race 3 on Grafton Cup day. Adam Hourigan

It was a decisive move for the jockey, with Catch Me Latar finishing lame, 15 lengths behind the winner, former Grafton gelding Stella's Chance.

Allen fronted stewards after the race and pleaded guilty to a charge under 135b and was suspended for six weeks. He told stewards he felt the penalty was too harsh.

After growing up in the Clarence Valley, Allen got his first start under the tutelage of veteran trainer John Shelton before relocating to Brisbane to finish his apprenticeship.

He returned to Grafton earlier this year to score one of his biggest wins on home soil, taking out the $50,000 Mother's Gift with Romney's Choice (Chris Anderson).

The race was also the first win for Stella's Chance since the six-year-old gelding was transferred from Grafton's Wayne Lawson to Les Ross' stables at Eagle Farm.

