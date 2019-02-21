Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SADLY MISSED: John Allen in his butchery in Maclean.
SADLY MISSED: John Allen in his butchery in Maclean. Adam Hourigan
News

Funeral service confirmed for John Allen

21st Feb 2019 7:30 AM

FOOTBALL: North Coast Football has paid tribute to Maclean FC stalwart John Allen on its website, and also announced the date for his funeral.

Allen's funeral will be held at his beloved Barry Watts Oval, at Rannock Ave in Maclean on Monday, February 25 commencing at 3pm.

The post said the North Coast football family was saddened by the sudden loss when he died on February 5.

"Not only was he a passionate advocate for all things Maclean FC, he was for football in general," the post said. "John was a long service delegate to NCF on behalf of his club and his support and contribution at this level will be dearly missed."

The Maclean Bobcats donned black armbands and observed a minute's silence in their first trial game against South Lismore Celtic a week ago.

Club president Matthew Farrell said it had been tough for everyone, and they knew it would never be the same.

funeral notice john allen maclean bobcats
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    DOLLAR DEAL: Farming property bidding to start at $1

    premium_icon DOLLAR DEAL: Farming property bidding to start at $1

    Offbeat 'Unlike most of the properties where there is a set reserve, if you bid more than one dollar and you're the highest bidder, you will purchase the property.'

    Rape trial begins in Grafton District Court

    premium_icon Rape trial begins in Grafton District Court

    Crime Accused allegedly began groom stepdaughter when she was 14

    Truck breakdown on the highway

    Truck breakdown on the highway

    News Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the area

    • 21st Feb 2019 7:19 AM
    Brace yourself: Cyclone Oma may be heading our way

    Brace yourself: Cyclone Oma may be heading our way

    News The cyclone may track towards the NSW North Coast