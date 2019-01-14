Allen’s new lolly war to divide fans

AUSTRALIA'S next lolly war is unlike any other.

Cola frogs and fruit-flavoured Unicorns will be battling it out to make it on to supermarket shelves, as Allen's released a limited amount of the two new sweet treats today.

The Australian company, based in Broadmeadows, Victoria, is now calling upon lolly fans to vote for their favourite lolly in a national poll.

The Unicorns come in three distinct flavour combinations including apple and blackberry, strawberry and peach, and grapefruit and pineapple.

The Cola frogs were inspired by Australians' strong support of the iconic Allen's frogs and cola flavour which is found in their retro party mix bag.

Allen's new Cola Frogs and Unicorns. One of them could be a permanent offering for lolly lovers after the lolly maker holds a national poll. Picture: Supplied

Allen's Corporate Affairs spokeswoman Margaret Stuart told News Corp Australia that the two new lollies were "really different".

"Unicorns were an opportunity to try something new with a mix of flavours and the flavours and colours took about six months to develop properly," she said.

"We've also had our professional taste testers sample them.

"For those who love cola flavour, this is a chance for them to stand up for Cola frogs that capture the popular shape and flavour of some of our most iconic lollies."

She said she wasn't sure which one had the upper hand, but they are expected to cause "tension" between lolly fans.

"There is going to be a real tension between the retro flavour of the frog and the unicorn that is something quite new."

Ms Stuart said that a limited range of jars of the two lollies would be available to buy online, but she expected most people would vote without even trying them.

"Most people are happy to vote on the description of the flavour," she said.

"There'll be people who know the cola flavour and people who want a new experience - but others will still vote without having the chance to taste it."

She then explained why they were doing such a small run of the two new flavours.

"Usually we do a minimum run of over 30 tonnes of lollies, this is about a tonne, it's a very small, exclusive production run while people vote on them," she said.

"Any new product is a new investment, and we will see which is the one people want."

The 2019 Allen's Loll-ection is open from Monday January 14 at allenslollies.com.au/vote, with polls closing at 1pm on Monday January 21.

The winning lolly will go into full production and be available in its own bag via Woolworths in February.