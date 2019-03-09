Menu
Premier Gladys Berejiklian (left), moderator Brigid Glanville and Opposition Leader Michael Daley during the debate. Picture: ABC
Politics

Leaders grandstand in fiery TV clash

by Anna Caldwell and Rose Brennan
9th Mar 2019 6:44 AM

PREMIER Gladys Berejiklian fired up in her first head-to-head debate with Opposition Leader Michael Daley last night, repeatedly accusing him of "misleading the public" over the stadiums issue.

"I regret that the Leader of the Opposition hasn't been truthful on a number of occasions­ this week alone," Ms Berejiklian said during the debate, aired on the ABC, ahead of this month's State Election.

Mr Daley fired back, asking why the Sydney light rail project was now $500 million over budget.

He spruiked Labor's policy of forcing the SCG Board to take on a loan to rebuild the $730 million Allianz Stadium.

"It can be done and it will be done if I'm Premier," he said, "so the cost to the taxpayer will be zero."

But Ms Berejiklian repeatedly took Mr Daley to task.

"The reports told us that as a government, the bare minimum­ you would need to invest for

Allianz to keep it safe was at least $341 million," she said, adding that Mr Daley had also supported Parramatta­ Stadium - which, combined, meant Labor would spend more than $700 million on stadiums.

 

Mr Daley denied he wanted the election to be a referendum on stadiums, instead saying the issue was "emblematic of this government".

Ms Berejiklian again interjected, accusing Mr Daley of changing his position.

