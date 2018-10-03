Almost $1m for Valley daycare centre

MORE TIME FOR FUN: Kevin Hogan with Toby, Darcy and Payton at Clarence Family Day Care. INSET: Kevin Hogan with staff and children.

MORE TIME FOR FUN: Kevin Hogan with Toby, Darcy and Payton at Clarence Family Day Care. INSET: Kevin Hogan with staff and children. Caitlan Charles

CLARENCE Family Day Care will get nearly $1million from the Federal Government to help disadvantaged and vulnerable families access childcare.

Member for Page Kevin Hogan said this would help keep fees down so more disadvantaged families could send their children to daycare.

"That is why we are giving Clarence Family Day Care a grant of $300,000 over three years to work with other organisations and families to address barriers to child care,” Mr Hogan said.

"This grant will help to get more children into child care.”

The service will also get $600,000 over three years to transition to a more sustainable business model.

Cristie Harris from Clarence Family Day Care said the funding would help the centre ensure everyone could access childcare.

"Part of that is also to help us keep our fees down,” Mrs Harris said.

The funding would help keep overheads down and still provide excursions and extra activities for all children.

"Children in a smaller setting will still get out into the community and they will be able to participate at no extra cost to their parents,” she said.

This was important because part of the Early Years Learning Framework was about children having a sense of being, becoming and belonging.

"Part of that is looking at their development but also how they connect to their community, they have a sense of what their community is about, what's available to them and knowing about the local history,” she said.