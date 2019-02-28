Transgender transport officer Britt finds ticket to freedom

When juvenile prison and the army failed to "straighten" her out, Britt Millard signed up to Sydney Trains and it was all change.

"When people look at me now when I check their Opal cards and say: 'What the F is that?' I say: 'I've been on a journey, mate, and I'm now me, I'm free'," said transgender Transport Officer Britt, 65.

Britt says she’s felt since she was 13 that she was a woman. Picture: Justin Lloyd



Britt, who was born Brett, said after taking almost four years to transition, she feels she holds the ticket to a brighter future.

"People might be surprised I'm finally a real woman but I'm out and I'm proud," said Britt, who will take pride of place the PFLAG float for tomorrow's Mardi Gras.

"When my ex-wife found women's clothes and undies in the spare bedroom when she returned from work she ordered me to 'Get that "b … out of our house" ' thinking I was having an affair - so I did.

"I moved into the spare bedroom and eventually we split, that's when I was able to continue journey. Now she's threatened to take out an AVO against me if I ever talk to her."

Britt, from Chatswood, who has a penchant for garish wigs, has undergone years of therapy, hormone treatments and surgery to change sex and credits Sydney Trains for allowing her the freedom to transition.

Britt says she know gets a lot of people waving at her and saying hello. Picture: Justin Lloyd

"I knew I was female from the age of 13 so I was always rebelling and getting into fights and being sent to juvenile detention centres growing up in the UK," she said.

"My parents hoped by joining the army as a transport officer it would straighten me out. But I just hid ­behind a uniform and tried to fit in by being as macho as I could … I even became a brickie to be as blokey as I could.

Britt as a child.

"But now I still wear a uniform - a colourful wig, skirt and blouse to work on Sydney Trains and I love it."

Four years on the garrulous Transport Officer, who also works in customer services, has garnered an army of loyal fans working on the trains, buses and ferries.

"I've lived as a different person for so long now, I have a tattoo on my forearm that re

ads 'enjoy life' and I have every intention of doing so," she said.

"There was always that half a per cent of grubs who used to shout out. Are you Arthur or Martha?

"They used to ram their trolleys at me in the supermarket when I was an enforcement officer but now they wave at me and say hello."

Britt, with Carmen Tu and Jessica Tran, has a fondness for bright wigs. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

Britt as a transport officer, pre-surgery.

Britt, post-surgery.