ALP State candidate launch
Politics

ALP candidate says NSW government is 'on the nose'

Tim Howard
by
5th Mar 2019 1:00 AM
A STATE Government "on the nose" has the ALP candidate for Clarence confident he can emulate luminaries Harry Woods and Janelle Saffin and wrest the area from the Nationals.

Running for the second time in the seat of Clarence, Casino's Trent Gilbert said the ALP had put together a range of policies to benefit ordinary people.

He said the ALP policies would put more police on the beat, turn around the dismantling of Tafe, create a beneficial state clean energy policy and pump money into improving local roads.

This was in stark contrast to the LNP government, he said.

"Basically all you can say about this government is, is there anything that makes a profit they haven't sold yet?" he said.

"Look at the sale of the poles and wires. They got rid of those and electricity prices have risen 60 per cent.

"That's worked really well for the people of NSW."

Mr Gilbert said the incumbent in Clarence, the Nationals' Chris Gulaptis, was vulnerable because of his performance.

"People remember his position on the Grafton jail," he said. "Mr Gulaptis spoke out twice for the government's decision to shut down Grafton jail, before he remembered it was his responsibility to stand up for his community."

Mr Gilbert said Mr Gulaptis was also slow to come to the party on the greyhound ban.

"People should remember he twice spoke for the government ban, before he changed his mind."

Mr Gilbert said the party should remember the efforts of candidates like Harry Woods, who held both the Federal seat of Page and state seat of Clarence during his career.

"I'm glad to see Harry here today and his wife Sandra," he said. "It I can emulate just half of what he did in his career, I will be extremely proud of my achievements.

He said Mr Woods's ability to connect with people in the Clarence and convince Nationals to swap to Labor had also been passed on to a successor, Janelle Saffin, who held the Federal seat of Page from 2007 to 2013.

"They stood up for their communities and voters could not ignore that," he said.

The ALP spokesman on police and corrective services Guy Zangari launched the campaign.

He said Mr Gilbert's launch was an inspiration and local voters would warm to him.

alp candidate trent gilbert campaign launch chris gulaptis nsw election 2019 power prices
Grafton Daily Examiner

