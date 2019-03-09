Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEEKING TRUTH: Dr Allan Tyson.
SEEKING TRUTH: Dr Allan Tyson. Adam Hourigan
Politics

ALP needs to come clean on its plans for Grafton hospital

Tim Howard
by
9th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE ALP must clarify its position on the replacement of Grafton Base Hospital, says a key health spokesman in the Clarence Valley.

North Coast Local Health District board member Dr Allan Tyson said there was confusion over the ALP's position after Clarence candidate Trent Gilbert's comments at a meet the candidate night earlier this week.

Dr Tyson said a campaign advertisement for the ALP was doing the rounds, in which Mr Gilbert said he supported the "refurbishment” of Grafton Hospital.

"At Wednesday night's meet the candidates meeting, Trent Gilbert was saying there was no funding for the hospital,” Dr Tyson said.

"Yet they're still running the advertisement now, which has Gilbert saying the ALP backs funding for the hospital rebuild.

"Which is it? You have to be upfront, not have these whispers in the background and then come up and say it can't be done in this election cycle.”

Mr Gilbert said he was sorry the election advertisement had not been better drafted. "Sure, the wording is a bit loose,” he said. "To be clear, the ALP supports the replacement of Grafton Base Hospital.

"It's just that it's not been included in the funding for this (election) cycle. The party has allocated the funds it says it's able to pledge during this campaign, and funding for Grafton Hospital is not in that funding.”

He said while he personally believed Grafton had a great case to get the funding, it had lost out to other projects the party had agreed to fund.

Mr Gilbert said he doubted whether The Nationals were fully committed to their campaign promise to rebuild the hospital.

"When you listen to the wording there's a lot of stuff in there about planning and not a lot about timelines,” he said.

"Once something is in the works in the health department doesn't mean it will be built straight away.”

allan tyson alp grafton base hospital hospital funding nsw election 2019 trent gilbert
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Police appeal for information after fatal crash

    Police appeal for information after fatal crash

    Crime Police want to speak to a driver believed to have driven behind one of the cars in the accident.

    DEX chats with the superstar DJ ahead of her G-Fest show

    premium_icon DEX chats with the superstar DJ ahead of her G-Fest show

    Music Tigerlily talks music, mental health, politics and pill-testing

    Inaugural Sunday sesh a smash hit

    Inaugural Sunday sesh a smash hit

    Whats On A new event at the Crown Hotel has kicked off to a smashing start