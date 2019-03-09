ALP needs to come clean on its plans for Grafton hospital

THE ALP must clarify its position on the replacement of Grafton Base Hospital, says a key health spokesman in the Clarence Valley.

North Coast Local Health District board member Dr Allan Tyson said there was confusion over the ALP's position after Clarence candidate Trent Gilbert's comments at a meet the candidate night earlier this week.

Dr Tyson said a campaign advertisement for the ALP was doing the rounds, in which Mr Gilbert said he supported the "refurbishment” of Grafton Hospital.

"At Wednesday night's meet the candidates meeting, Trent Gilbert was saying there was no funding for the hospital,” Dr Tyson said.

"Yet they're still running the advertisement now, which has Gilbert saying the ALP backs funding for the hospital rebuild.

"Which is it? You have to be upfront, not have these whispers in the background and then come up and say it can't be done in this election cycle.”

Mr Gilbert said he was sorry the election advertisement had not been better drafted. "Sure, the wording is a bit loose,” he said. "To be clear, the ALP supports the replacement of Grafton Base Hospital.

"It's just that it's not been included in the funding for this (election) cycle. The party has allocated the funds it says it's able to pledge during this campaign, and funding for Grafton Hospital is not in that funding.”

He said while he personally believed Grafton had a great case to get the funding, it had lost out to other projects the party had agreed to fund.

Mr Gilbert said he doubted whether The Nationals were fully committed to their campaign promise to rebuild the hospital.

"When you listen to the wording there's a lot of stuff in there about planning and not a lot about timelines,” he said.

"Once something is in the works in the health department doesn't mean it will be built straight away.”