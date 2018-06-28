Menu
ALP petition supports subbies

28th Jun 2018

THE NSW ALP is taking the fight to the government over the battle of 23 local subcontrators working on the Pacific Highway, who have been impacted by the collapse of Ostwald Brothers.

The Country Labor candidate for Ballina, Asren Pugh, has urged members of the public to sign an online petition supporting the Wave 5 Contractors in their battle to recover more than $7 million lost to them because of the collapse.

Mr Pugh said government has failed to implement recommendations from the Collins Inquiry that would have meant these subbies would have been paid.

The petition can be found at http://www.nswlabor.org.au/support_our_subbies.

