ALS board backs move into Coffs

The ALS board have today reaffirmed the move to Coffs Harbour. Tim Howard

RELOCATION of the Aboriginal Legal Service Grafton office will go ahead with no reduction in existing staff.

ALS chairman Bunja Smith said the board had "reaffirmed" the move to Coffs Harbour and the recent call to push the date to June 30 was made as a sign of the genuine nature of the consultation.

Mr Smith said the relocation was a strategic move to deliver services where there was "high demand".

"Contrary to some incorrect local media reports, the relocation of the Grafton office to Coffs Harbour has been reaffirmed by the board," he said.

"The decision has been made in the best interests of the ALS and our Aboriginal clients in the northern region."

He said the Coffs Harbour office opening "will not affect the current service delivery in the Clarence Valley area".

"As part of the new service delivery model, the ALS will have an outreach location in Grafton which will be utilised for contact and meetings for staff, clients and the wider community."

Mr Smith said the Aboriginal Legal Service would update its clients and the wider community.

The Aboriginal Legal Service gave no further comment on which local media reports were inaccurate.