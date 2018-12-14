ALS figures rubbery claim staff ahead of executive visit

The Gurehlgam building in Victoria Street, Grafton, which houses the Aboriginal Legal Service office for the Clarence Valley.

NONE of the criteria the Aboriginal Legal Service board relies on to justify its decision to move its Grafton office to Coffs Harbour stands up to scrutiny, according to local staff.

An anonymous staff member said there was uncertainty around figures comparing the size of the Aboriginal populations of the two centres, the comparison of court sitting days, and the number of finalised cases involving Aboriginal people.

"Just last week we learned the NSW Chief Magistrate has proposed making Grafton the headquarters for a new court circuit, due in his words to an 'extraordinary increase in case load',” he said.

He said there were also doubts about the number of cases involving Aboriginal people in Coffs Harbour, because there was no scrutiny of Aboriginality.

"In Coffs they could come in seeking help from Legal Aid, saying they're Aboriginal, and they get that help,” he said. "But when they come to the ALS, we can and do ask people to prove their Aboriginality if we have doubts. They could have helped a lot of people who might not have qualified for help at the ALS.”

The Grafton ALS staff also said the population figures of 1430 indigenous people in Coffs Harbour compared to 990 in the Clarence Valley.

"We asked each of the heads of the five Aboriginal Land Councils in the Clarence to give us a population count for their areas,” he said. "Conservatively their estimates come out around 1700 above the figure the ALS has used.”

Aboriginal elder, Uncle Herbert Duroux, has also questioned the ALS claims it had consulted with locals.

"I haven't heard anyone say they've been consulted,” he said. "I was on the ALS for 25 years, from the time it first started here. If they wanted to consult anyone about what the ALS needed it should have been me.”

The ALSNSW/ACT chairperson, Bunja Smith, acting CEO Janelle Clarke, acting chief operating officer Michael Higgins, plus other executives, will hold a public meeting at Gurehlgam in Victoria St, Grafton from 10.30am.