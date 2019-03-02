ALS have no answer to debt questions

ALLEGATIONS the Aboriginal Legal Service may be $30,000 in debt have not been answered by the organisation, which dodged questions about the cost of relocation from Grafton to Coffs Harbour.

The ALS "stand by" the decision to relocate despite many community members concerned the move is not financially viable and will leave employees in the lurch.

Allegations have been made that the ALS is strapped for cash, with some saying the organisation may be tens of thousands in the red, and have been left questioning where the money for the move is coming from.

The ALS did not respond to questions of costing and financial issues when approached by The Daily Examiner.

The organisation did not provide a business case when requested and gave no indication one had been written.

ALS acting CEO Janelle Clarke said all decisions were made "in accordance with our constitution and standard practices of a company".

The ALS has cited more court sitting days and the opportunity to assist a higher number of clients as fundamental in making the decision to relocate.

Despite a new local court circuit announced yesterday that will bring 24 more sitting days to Grafton Court each year and 12 more sitting days to Maclean, Ms Clarke said it was "undeniable" Coffs Harbour was the location the ALS could deliver the most services.

"Coffs Harbour is the largest NSW Regional Justice Precinct. The allocation of District Court sitting weeks are increasing in Coffs Harbour and decreasing in Grafton and there is often more than one Magistrate sitting at Coffs Harbour at any one time," Ms Clarke said.

"The decision to relocate Grafton to Coffs Harbour was made in the best interests of ALS and our clients and is a reasonable business decision and we stand by our decision."