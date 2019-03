THE controversial decision to relocate the Aboriginal Legal Service's Grafton office to Coffs Harbour has been postponed to June 30, a union official said. Australian Services Union deputy secretary Judith Wright said ALS employees were informed the move to Coffs Harbour has been put on hold and the board and executives are now prepared to meet with staff. Ms Wright said this is a "positive development" and is hopeful it will produce more community involvement in the decision. "That is a really pleasing development, and ALS employees are hoping that now there can be proper consultation with the communities of the Clarence Valley and Coffs Harbour," she said. Ms Wright said the ALS had not given any reason for the change of heart but it is something the union and employees have been campaigning for. She said pushing back the date until after the state election could give the ALS an opportunity to campaign for more funding. "What we are hoping is that if there needs to be an expanded presence in Coffs Harbour we expect the board to campaign for funding both of those offices," Ms Wright said. "We welcome the decision to postpone it, and hopefully some of the discussion at the meeting (in February) will filter back through to the board." The news comes amid allegations the ALS are strapped for cash with some claiming the organisation could be tens of thousands in the red. The ALS did not respond to questions of costing and financial issues, or provide a business case when approached by The Daily Examiner.