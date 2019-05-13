No cuts to ALS funding: Hogan

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan had previously remained quiet on the relocation of Aboriginal Legal Service's Grafton office, but has said he was "disappointed" to hear the news, and it was an "internal decision".

"There have been no funding cuts to that organisation," Mr Hogan said.

"This is an internal decision. The decision wasn't based in funding."

He said he had approached the Attorney-General and the Indigenous Affairs Minister but did not commit to looking into providing additional funding to the organisation to maintain offices in both Grafton and Coffs Harbour.