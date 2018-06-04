Amanda Keller rips Barnaby: ‘It’s all right for him’

AMANDA Keller has weighed into the furore surrounding the Barnaby Joyce/Vikki Campion Sunday Night interview, delivering a scathing review of the pair's attempt to improve their public image.

Joyce and his former staffer sat down with a Channel 7 reporter to open up about their relationship - which began while Joyce was still married to his wife of 24 years, and ultimately cost him his role as deputy Prime Minister.

Discussing the interview on her WSFM radio show with co-host Brendan 'Jonesy' Jones, Keller pointed out just how hypocritical the couple's justifications were.

"Vikki said very plainly that it wasn't their fault they fell in love," Keller said.

"But only if you're heterosexual, because Barnaby Joyce was vehemently opposed to gay marriage. They [gay Australians]can help who they fall in love with and want to get married to, but that's all right for him."

Vikki Campion tearfully insisted she “couldn’t help” falling for Barnaby Joyce. Credit: Channel 7

She also brought up the moment where Mr Joyce appeared to blame his newborn son Sebastian for blowing the lid on his affair.

Describing what he thought when he looked at his son, the Nationals MP told the interviewer "Oh boy, you've caused some problems."

And Keller wasn't having a bar of it.

"Your penis caused the problem," she responded during her show this morning.

"Let's hope YouTube doesn't exist by the time Seb's able to google himself."

Jonesy's review was even more blunt: "It was so awkward, I was just turning away."

Sadly for Seven, Jonesy's strategy seems to have been adopted by a lot of Australians last night.

Joyce and Campion were paid $150,000 for the "tell all interview", but only managed to attract an average of 631,000 metropolitan viewers - well short of the million-plus the network would have been hoping for.

In fact, last night saw something of a mass exodus: 882,000 metro viewers watched House Rules on Seven - but 250,000 switched off when Sunday Night started right afterwards.