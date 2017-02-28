Recognition for South Grafton's 'unsung hero'

Clarence electorate woman of the year Amanda Stacey surrounded by her family and many of her volunteers/supporters, including member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis

A SOUTH Grafton woman who has worked tirelessly to implement programs to support and help improve the lives of our most vulnerable has been named the Clarence Electorate Woman of the Year.

Making the announcement today, Clarence Nationals MP, Chris Gulaptis said Amanda Stacey has been the inspiration and driving force behind many of the programs introduced at Camellia Cottage at South Grafton that support kids and families in need.

Camellia Cottage is a 'drop-in' community centre which runs a range of support services and programs for families, including education, advice, advocacy and referrals to other services.

"Amanda is our unsung hero. She has made incredible inroads into improving people's lives through the work that she does. She accommodates people from all walks of life, often young children who look to her for simple things such as breakfast or a safe place to do their homework," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The programs Amanda has implemented are terrific because they are born in South Grafton and tailored to address the specific issues faced by the local community.

"It's the community recognising there are problems and taking steps to deal with them.

"The programs have the capacity to turn kids' lives around and Amanda has been introducing them and running them on the smell of an oily rag.

"She goes about her work quietly but is making terrific inroads, and I feel she richly deserves to be recognised for the wonderful job she does helping the less fortunate in our local community," he said.

As the local Women of the Year, Amanda will travel to Sydney next week to attend the state-wide Women of the Year Awards ceremony being held at Darling Harbour on Wednesday, March 8. The event will be attended by the Premier and Minister for Aboriginal Affairs. Mr Gulaptis will accompany Amanda to this event.

Mr Gulaptis gave a big shout out to REX Airlines for its generosity in donating the flights to allow Amanda to attend this special event.