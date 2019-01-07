Amateur photographers the focus of competition

PURPLE BLAZE: The winner of the InFocus digital section in 2018, Bustling Jacas.

PURPLE BLAZE: The winner of the InFocus digital section in 2018, Bustling Jacas. JOY HAYMAN WARD

DESCRIBING herself as an enthusiastic amateur, Grafton photographer Joy Hayman-Ward, will be hoping to complete winning trifecta when she enters this year's InFocus photography competition.

A first time entrant in the Digital SLR section in 2017, Ms Hayman Ward backed up last year to win with her magnificent photograph of the jacaranda trees lining Turf St (pictured).

Ms Hayman-Ward said the InFocus competition was a great opportunity for her to gauge her progress as a photographer.

"I've been doing it for five years as a hobby,” she said.

"When I lived in England I was a member of a photography club and since I've been back in Australia, I've won a couple of categories at the Grafton Show.”

Two lots of $500 prizemoney courtesy of the InFocus judges has also been welcome for a hobby which can become costly.

"Last year I was able to afford a new ultra-wide lens,” she said.

"With the InFocus prize and some hobby money I was able to afford something quite nice.”

Ms Hayman-Ward said her inspiration comes from what she sees around her every day.

"People see the jacarandas in Turf St every day, but don't notice what's going on around them,” she said.

"That's what I wanted to capture in the photograph I took.

"I had the idea for that photo for a couple of years before I was able to get it right.”

Ms Hayman-Ward said the InFocus competition and the plunge Festival were highlights of the year for her.

"I really enjoy plunge when people like (Daily Examiner photographer) Adam Hourigan give talks about photography and there are workshops through April and May.

Clarence Valley Council community project officer, Sarah Nash, said the competition generally attracted between 180 to 250 entries.

"It's very popular, particularly with young people,” she said. "Last year three out of four entries in all categories were young people.”

Ms Nash said photographs that included people had proved most successful with the judges over the years.

"Seeing happy, smiling faces lifts a photograph,” she said.

Ms Nash said she had received about 70 entries for the competition, which will take entries until Thursday.