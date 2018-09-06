Stunning eagle-eyed view of our ghost forest
NOTHING beats seeing the beautiful Gold Coast from the air.
As the mist begins to curl away between the ancient gums thanks to golden rays of sunshine, ghost trees appear.
Spindly, spiritual and slightly unsettling, an early morning at Hinze Dam is as refreshing as it is eerie.
The extra water has caught these trees forever in a watery trap - but the view is undeniably mesmerising.
The Nerang River and Pine Creek, which feed into the dam, reach the banks to give way to greenery and rolling hills.
And from a bird's eye view, the dam fits snugly between the mountains of our Hinterland.
This is our sixth video of a new series in which award-winning photographer Glenn Hampson has shot drone footage, taking goldcoastbulletin.com.au subscribers on a remarkable trip around our city.
Other remarkable videos include the Hinterland, Burleigh, the Sovereign Islands, The Spit, Millionaires' Row, Surfers Paradise and Fingal Head.
A new video will go online every day this week until Saturday.
So come join us on an unforgettable journey through our skies.