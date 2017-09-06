Amazing time for two of the Clarence's first nations

Aunty Vivienne King-Laurie (seated) and Brenda Roberts were on Pilot Hill on August 31, 2017 to hear the Native Title determination for the Yaegl people. Clair Morton

HELLO and welcome to Giinagay Jinggiwahla a new weekly column which will provide a focus from an indigenous viewpoint. Giinagay is the Gumbaynggirr and Yaegl word for "hello" whilst Jinggiwahla is the Bundjalung word for "hello".

This column begins at an amazing time for two of the traditional nations of the Clarence Valley, with both the Bundjalung and the Yaegl people having their native title rights recently recognised by the Commonwealth of Australia. (The third traditional nation of the Clarence Valley are the Gumbaynggirr people).

On August 29, 2017 the Western Bundjalung people were recognised as traditional owners of an area that covers several local government areas as well as the localities of Malabugilmah, Baryulgil and Copmanhurst.

Just two days later on August 31, the Yaegl people's traditional ownership of 90km of coastal waters from Woody Bay to just north of Red Rock, was officially recognised. This recognition ensures the Yaegl people are able to carry out fishing as well as other traditional activities up to 200 metres from the beach.

This claim is the first in NSW to be approved over coastal waters.

This ruling is in addition to the June 2015 recognition of the Yaegl people as traditional owners of land in the lower Clarence area.

So what does it mean to be a traditional owner? What rights do this traditional owner have?

The Native Title Act 1993 provides the legislation from which Native Title is enacted, The Act was created as a result of the historic 1992 High Court Mabo decision which recognised the Merriam people of the Torres Strait held native title over their traditional land.

A smoking ceremony is performed prior to the Yaegl Native Title determination at Yamba. Clair Morton

According to the National Native Title Tribunal "Native title is the recognition in Australian law that some indigenous people continue to hold rights to their land and waters, which come from their traditional laws and customs."

The rights of native title holders will vary and is dependent on many factors, including the title holders' traditional laws and customs and the capacity of Australian law to recognise their rights and interests.

Some of these rights could include the right to undertake traditional practices and ceremony, the right to hunt and gather food and the right to negotiate with government over the use of traditional land.

Giinagay Jinggiwahla congratulates both the Western Bundjalung and the Yaegl people on their historic wins.