Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

VIDEO: Man arrested filling up stolen car at servo

by Daniel Bateman
14th Mar 2020 3:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN who allegedly stole a hire car, has been filmed being arrested by police while filling up the vehicle with fuel at a Cairns service station.

Officers from the Queensland Police Service's Tactical Crime Squad have charged the 38-year-old man from Degarra, about 60km north of Port Douglas, with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Police have alleged the man hired a rental car in Cairns on March 1, however failed to return the vehicle by March 3.

About 12pm on Friday, police intercepted the vehicle and apprehended the man at a fuel station along Mulgrave Rd in Woree.

Screenshot of man about to be arrested by police at a Cairns service station.
Screenshot of man about to be arrested by police at a Cairns service station.

Footage released by QPS shows the man leaning against the white vehicle while refuelling, speaking to a female passenger, who has stepped outside the vehicle.

Suddenly, three officers rush the duo, forcing the man onto the ground to arrest him.

The pair are then taken away from the scene.

The vehicle was recovered by police in a good condition.

The man is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on March 26.

More Stories

Show More
arrest footage cairns magistrates court editors picks stolen cars

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Highland Gathering cancelled for first time since WWII

        premium_icon Highland Gathering cancelled for first time since WWII

        Breaking Clarence Valley's first casualty of Federal Government's decision to ban mass gatherings of more than 500 people to limit spread of coronavirus.

        Unspeakable act of terrorism could spark change

        premium_icon Unspeakable act of terrorism could spark change

        News 'This horrific event showed us that we’ve got to deal with fear'

        Teen’s family grateful for community support

        premium_icon Teen’s family grateful for community support

        News 15-year-old Molly Imeson was flown to hospital after car crash

        Rock out for our fireys at races this weekend

        premium_icon Rock out for our fireys at races this weekend

        Whats On Brews Blues and BBQs to have plenty of action on and off the track