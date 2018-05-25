Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Amazon Echo Dot is displayed during a program announcing several new Amazon products by the company, in Seattle.
An Amazon Echo Dot is displayed during a program announcing several new Amazon products by the company, in Seattle.
Technology

Amazon Alexa shares private conversation

by Fox News
25th May 2018 10:18 AM

AN American woman has claimed her Amazon Alexa smart speaker recorded a private conversation and sent it to someone on her contact list, US media reports.

The woman, identified as Danielle from Oregon, received a phone call from one of her husband's employees in Seattle, who received a recording of the conversation.

In a TV interview, Danielle holds up a number of Echo Dots - a line of smart speakers developed by Amazon - claiming "it was one of these that sent it."

An Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker.
An Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker.

"We unplugged all of them and he proceeded to tell us that he had received audio files of recordings from inside our house," she toldKIRO-TV news.

"At first, my husband was, like, 'no you didn't!' And the (recipient of the message) said 'you sat there talking about hardwood floors.' And we said, 'oh gosh, you really did hear us.'"

She claims that after calling Amazon, an engineer on the Alexa team investigated and concurred that the incident indeed happened.

The Echo Dot in a bathroom of $1 million
The Echo Dot in a bathroom of $1 million "House of the Future" in Victoria, Australia. Picture: Hamish Blair

"Amazon takes privacy very seriously," Amazon said in a statement.

"We investigated what happened and determined this was an extremely rare occurrence.

"We are taking steps to avoid this from happening in the future."

Tech experts recommend pressing the hardware button to disable the microphone when you are not using your smart speaker.

The Echo Dot in a bathroom of $1 million
The Echo Dot in a bathroom of $1 million "House of the Future" in Victoria, Australia. Picture: Hamish Blair

This originally appeared in Fox News and has been republished with permission.

Related Items

amazon. amazon alexa amazon dot audio files editors picks smart speaker spy technology

Top Stories

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Is it time to put the bin in a bin?

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: Is it time to put the bin in a bin?

    Rugby League THERE has been a major rise in players sent to the sin bin this NRL season, but is it really for the better of rugby league?

    • 25th May 2018 10:00 AM
    Witnesses sought over child sex claims at Catholic schools

    premium_icon Witnesses sought over child sex claims at Catholic schools

    Crime Push for justice over alleged "abhorrent" acts in Lismore schools

    Former MP outlines new rescue package for unpaid subbies

    premium_icon Former MP outlines new rescue package for unpaid subbies

    Politics Plan to pay contractors without slugging tax payers revealed.

    FLIPPED: Driver trapped after crash

    FLIPPED: Driver trapped after crash

    News 60-year-old man trapped in vehicle

    Local Partners