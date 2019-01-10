World’s richest man to divorce

Jeff Bezos and soon-to-be-ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Bezos has announced their divorce on Twitter. Picture: Getty Images

It's over for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and wife, MacKenzie, the billionaire has announced.

"We want to make people aware of a development in our lives," he shared on Twitter.

"As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separate, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends."

The tweet suggests that the divorce is amicable, with Bezos stating, "If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again."

The response from the Twitterverse was greeted with both heartfelt sympathy and some amusement and speculation, including whether or not Bezos and his wife had a prenup, and how the announcement will affect the company's worth.

Bezos, 54, and MacKenzie Bezos (nee Tuttle), 48, married in 1993.

Amazon, the multinational e-commerce and technology company, was founded in 1994, when Bezos started it from his Seattle garage as an online bookstore.

According to Forbes real-time ranking of the world's richest billionaires, Bezos is worth $136.6 billion ($A190bn).

They first met at a New York City hedge fund where they both worked in 1992, and married six months later.

Mackenzie is a novelist and the founder of Bystander Revolution, an anti-bullying organisation.

They are the parents of four children.

- With the New York Post.