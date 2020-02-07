Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jacob Longabardi, who is known to the girl took her from a Queen Street unit complex on foot following a violent disturbance just before 4pm this afternoon.
Jacob Longabardi, who is known to the girl took her from a Queen Street unit complex on foot following a violent disturbance just before 4pm this afternoon.
Crime

AMBER ALERT: Baby girl taken from home by man

7th Feb 2020 6:20 AM

The Queensland Police Service is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a one-year-old girl who is missing from Southport and may be at significant risk.

Jacob Longabardi, who is known to the girl took her from a Queen Street unit complex on foot following a violent disturbance just before 4pm this afternoon.

The 45-year-old man is Caucasian, about 192cm tall with a slim build and short brown hair.

The girl (pictured) was last seen wearing a light grey singlet and denim jeans.

Police hold serious concerns for the girl's wellbeing and have conducted extensive patrols in the area.

Ring 131 564 to provide information about this incident.

Please ring 000 for life threatening information about this incident.

More Stories

Show More
amber alert baby girl editors picks gold coast southport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Heavy rain closes section of Orara Way

        UPDATE: Heavy rain closes section of Orara Way

        Weather An intense coastal trough is bringing heavy rain to parts of eastern New South Wales, with heavy rainfall causing flash flooding and closing Orara Way

        Pair accused of high speed police pursuit face court

        premium_icon Pair accused of high speed police pursuit face court

        Crime Police allege pair hit road spikes and fled on foot after crashing

        Chinese fortune wears off as final CRJC races are washed out

        premium_icon Chinese fortune wears off as final CRJC races are washed out

        Horses They battled hard but in the end the rain prevailed at the Clarence River Jockey...

        BEHIND THE DESK: Should the BBL final have a backup plan?

        premium_icon BEHIND THE DESK: Should the BBL final have a backup plan?

        Cricket Is there a way around a washout victory for the Sydney Sixers? Find out what we...