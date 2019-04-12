Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shane Perry, 37 is believed to be travelling with four children. He was seen dragging a boy, 5, into the car.
Shane Perry, 37 is believed to be travelling with four children. He was seen dragging a boy, 5, into the car.
Breaking

AMBER ALERT: Four children taken from Ipswich

Hannah Busch
by
12th Apr 2019 6:09 PM

POLICE are calling for help to find four children taken from a home in East Ipswich this afternoon. A man was seen dragging a boy, 5, into a car.

QPS issued an amber alert at 6.01pm calling for urgent assistance. 

"Shane Perry, 37 - who is known to the children, but is not their father - was seen dragging a five-year-old boy from a car and into a silver Commodore before three other children - a 13-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy - were coerced into also getting in," the alert said. 

Shane Perry, 37.
Shane Perry, 37.

"They are believed to be travelling in a silver Commodore with New South Wales registration ARV50A and may be in the Logan area or making their way interstate."

Anyone with information has been urged to phone 131 564, or 000 for life-threatening information. 

This car is subject to an amber alert
This car is subject to an amber alert
amber alert editors picks
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Youth forum listens to our next generation

    premium_icon Youth forum listens to our next generation

    News 'Older people don't always see us as people to be listening to, because we are younger, but we are the next generation, we will be living here'

    Rock pool ready for holiday swims

    premium_icon Rock pool ready for holiday swims

    Council News Repairs almost finished to 50 year old Yamba beach mainstay

    Gallery artist in residence off to a flying start

    premium_icon Gallery artist in residence off to a flying start

    Art & Theatre Weekend watercolour workshop at Grafton Regional Gallery

    Colourful creations coming to Market square

    premium_icon Colourful creations coming to Market square

    Community Grafton CBD will come alive this weekend with unique artwork