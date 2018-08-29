Air Force dogs seeking loving new homes

PET LIFE: It's now or never for Elvis the german shepherd.

RAAF Base Amberley has several dogs seeking loving new homes.

The majority of the dogs have failed to display the attributes needed for a military working canine.

Usually, the dogs have an affectionate disposition and lack aggression. Others have failed to meet the strict health requirements for breeding or are mothers requiring a comfortable retirement.

All canines have been assessed as suitable for pet life and are friendly.

Some, however, are a little boisterous and unsuitable for homing with young children.

Elvis (pictured) is a three year-old male german shepherd, bred at the Royal Australian Air Force Security and Fire School (RAAFSFS).

Elvis, along with nine belgian malinois dogs - two males and eight females, varying from 15 months to seven years old - are available for viewing to give prospective owners an opportunity to meet the dogs.

The dogs are predominately untrained but may acknowledge basic commands. For the most part, they have no basic obedience training.

A RAAF spokesman said the dogs are trainable but basic obedience training is highly recommended. Interested parties should research the belgian malinois breed as they are not a suitable for everyone. Pedigree papers are not available the dogs have been microchipped, de-sexed and fully vaccinated.

To comply with Defence Procurement Guidelines, the dogs must be sold by public tender.

Potential dog owners must submit a written monetary offer for their desired canine, as well as outline the intended care and use of the dog via a questionnaire.

Questionnaires will be provided on the day of viewing.

Although canines are required to be tendered, the monetary offer may not necessarily secure the desired canine. All applications will be assessed by a board who will determine the most suitable home with the best interests of the applicable canine in mind.

Canines will be available for viewing on Friday, September 7, between the hours of 10am-11.30am at Military Working Dog Training and Supply Flight, corner of Haigslea Amberley and Tarakan roads, RAAF Base Amberley.

Tenders will be finalised Wednesday, September 12. To be eligible to tender, prospective owners or a representative must view to canines on the viewing day. Applications will be supplied on the day.

Enquiries can be emailed to: raaf.puppycarers@defence.gov.au