Ambitions on track as two trams bound for Nambour

BIG WIN: Nambour Tram Co.'s Steve Barizer and Rhonda Billett-Haire have received retired trams from Victoria to help kick off their vision for the historic town. Patrick Woods

IT was high-fives all round as tram fans celebrated their success for the streets of Nambour.

Among 1500 applications across the country, one stood out from a group of Sunshine Coast volunteers which was rewarded with a successful bid to receive two of 134 restored and retired Victorian trams.

Nambour Tram Co. board member Rhonda Billett-Haire said the result was great for the community with the two locomotives to be stationed at either end of town.

"These are retired trams so they can't be put on our tracks as such, but we want to create a tram precinct for Nambour," she said.

One tram will be repurposed into a ticketing office for when the Nambour tram gets up and running on the historic rails and the other tram will be used as a picnic area for locals and tourists to enjoy a bite to eat in or get photos with.

She believed the achievement was one for the community to celebrate, as the group was alerted to the tram bidding by members of the community messaging the Nambour Tram Co. Facebook page.

"I think this is a really positive step for Nambour, it's such a great outcome for what the community asked us to do and for the community to enjoy," the board member said.

"There's two ways you can look at it. Nambour has been transitioning for quite a time and this is a step in the right direction.

"I think the most important thing to understand is, when the community wants something, you can make it happen."

The announcement of these trams hasn't derailed progress and Ms Billett-Haire said plans had kicked up a notch, with the board in talks with Sunshine Coast Council and local rail engineers to figure out how to get a tram operating through the main streets of town again.

As for how the trams will make the journey to Nambour? That's still in the works.