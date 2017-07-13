Ambo fined for marijuana plants

AN AMBULANCE paramedic has been convicted of cultivation and possession of a prohibited drug, after police found 40 marijuana plants on his property near Iluka.

The Freshwater resident Elliot Lemmon, 37, appeared in Maclean Local Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to two charges stemming from a police search on March 23.

Police facts showed the search was carried out at a property he lived at with his partner, and co-accused Akane Higae.

Hidden behind a wooden fence in the backyard were two greenhouses containing a total of 40 marijuana plants.

A further 135g of marijuana leaf was found at the property.

In court this week, Magistrate Denes convicted Lemmon of both offences, and fined him a total of $1300.

Higae is expected to appear on the same charges at Ballina Court on July 20.