Ambo numbers not adding up in Maclean

Jarrard Potter
| 24th Mar 2017 4:00 AM

UNIONS have slammed the decision by NSW Ambulance to increase staff numbers at Maclean Ambulance Station without raising the number of ambulances available out-of-hours.

At a meeting held in Maclean on Tuesday, the Australian Paramedics Association and Health Services Union voiced concern the decision by NSW Ambulance to make Maclean a 24-hour ambulance station and eliminate call-outs without providing a safety net could put the community at risk.

APA NSW roster delegate Todd Hart said it's a positive sign to see Maclean Ambulance Station receive an extra seven staff, but without another ambulance available on call after hours there would be no extra capacity to serve the community.

"The local community has been crying out for extra ambulances and the crews to staff them but NSW Ambulance has used the extra paramedics to make Maclean a 24-hour ambulance station and eliminate call-outs," he said.

"Maclean Ambulance Station has three vehicles, but it's the crews that are available that's the problem, so even though we're getting extra staff there's not going to be extra crews on the road after hours."

Health Services Union North Coast councillor Terry Savage said both unions would push for a 12 month trial of an on call ambulance crew as a safety net in case of an emergency while the on duty ambulance is on another job, as it is frequently required to transport patients from hospital to hospital.

"We don't want to miss that one job and put people lives at risk if they have to wait for an ambulance from another area. We don't need any more vehicles or staff, we just need the system in place," Mr Savage said.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said unions have made ongoing representations to the Service in relation to increasing staff numbers and reducing fatigue on paramedics.

"NSW Ambulance strongly views that the increase in staff and corresponding reduction in fatigue by not requiring paramedics to respond to emergencies from their home when they have completed duty shifts is very much in the interests of both the paramedics and the local community of Maclean," the spokesperson said.

Topics:  australian paramedics association health services union maclean maclean ambulance station nsw ambulance

