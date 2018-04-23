The moment that stopped My Kitchen Rules

An ambulance takes one of the MKR contestants away. Picture: Supplied

FIRST there was the 'MKR scandal' that saw Sonya Mefaddi and Hadil Faiza booted from Channel Seven's reality cooking show.

Now the reality program has finally revealed who was involved in the 'MKR emergency', where an ambulance was called in to help one of the contestants.

The worst these cooks usually face is a cut or burn in the kitchen, but they had no other choice but to call triple-0 for Suong Pham.

The MKR teams were at Alex and Emily's dinner party when the 38-year-old Victorian mum who is competing for the coveted title with fellow mum and friend Kim Tram, 38, was not feeling well, and needed medical attention.

Suong hardly touched her main course, which was the crispy pork belly red curry.

She said: "I can taste some flavours but I don't feel well at all. I usually try and finish all of my food but I just couldn't really finish."

The promo from Seven for the MKR emergency. Picture: Supplied

Suong had to leave during dessert, after Kim told Pete Evans that she was not feeling well.

"I'm getting hot and cold flushes and I'm not feeling too well. I need to leave right now," she said.

Kim said: "This is not Suong. There's definitely something going on. Something's wrong."

Suong is then seen and heard whimpering as she lay down on a couch covered with a blanket.

Kim added: "I am praying that it's nothing major because if it is, that means we'll have to go home."

When the paramedics came, Kim told them she had cramps in her stomach.

Before the incident, Kim and Suong appeared fine at Stella and Jazzey's hectic dinner party on Sunday night, where they had asked the other contestants for an explanation as to what happened during the last round, where Sonya and Hadil were "excused from the table".

The Vietnamese cooks were stuck in their kitchen and told to wait until the explosive fight had ended, before they could serve their entree.

Josh and Nic told them that it got tense.

"Yeah, it got a little bit tense. There's a lot of red hot going there. There was just a lot of it. There's just ... Yeah, it was just too much, they just didn't need it," he said.

It was a night full of high-octane pressure as Stella and Jazzey cooked with five minutes less time for their entrees, mains and desserts after they were given a penalty during a previous ice cream challenge.

Judge Manu Feildel told them: "You will have five minutes less time on the clock for each course. So ladies, you better move fast."

The remaining MKR teams were also told by judge Pete Evans that the NSW besties would not be returning to the show.

"We've been left with no other option but to end Sonya and Hadil's involvement in the competition," he said.

"But right now, only seven teams remain. And at the end of this round... ..one team will still be eliminated."

Evans' confirmation of their fate came after Hadil took to Instagram to say she wanted to take a "step back" from the TV drama because her sons deserve a "happy mother."

Sonya told The Daily Telegraph that producers fed her lines and told the cast that the show needed to be action-packed to compete with Married at First Sight.

Suong, Manu Feildel and Kim from MKR. Picture: Supplied

"Ratings played a big part in this. I feel they were using this situation for ratings, I was specifically told we are going up against Married at First Sight, we need to create noise," she said.

Sonya also denied Seven's statement about an off-air physical fight that occurred between contestant.

On The Kyle and Jackie O Show, she claimed "there was nothing that happened off air that was physical' and that 'no-one bashed anyone".

"We're not violent women, and that's the upsetting part for us," she claimed.

She also took to Instagram and Facebook to claim that there was another reason why she reacted at the table the way she did.

In her lengthy explanation, she told fans she would try and explain it without breaking her contract with Channel Seven.

MKR contestants Sonya & Hadil Picture: Instagram @sonyahadilau

In referring to being in the "MKR bubble", she claimed that she was subjected to insults 'ugly fat b***h' and 'dumb c***' while filming.

They took her back to her childhood, where she was regularly bullied for her race and weight.

"One memory in particular which I'll never forget was having the contents of my school bag tipped into a bin because of my background. I remember feeling shocked and angry and also feeling so hurt. Fast forward to the 21st century and who would have thought taking part in a cooking competition would bring back all those cruel, hurtful and extremely upsetting words online?," she said.

In hearing the insults during filming MKR, she claimed: "Those words struck a chord with me and really hurt which clearly showed.

"It's been hard to apologise for that reason because it was a two way argument with name calling started by others. Did I handle that moment the best? No."

She also suggested that editing of the show played a part in her negative portrayal. She wrote: "It's been a really tough road seeing myself being portrayed in such a horrible light."

She went on to say sorry for what viewers saw.

"The words I said were out of line and don't reflect my values or who I've grown up to be as a person and I am personally truly sorry," she said.

"I have respect for all the teams in the competition, the long hours of filming, practising and writing out recipes isn't easy.

"We all experienced the MKR bubble together and emotions are heightened, words are said, reactions are given and in this instance that was all that was shown - our reactions."