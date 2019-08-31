Helicopter, 4 ambulances called after 9 people fall from ute

A LifeFlight Helicopter lands in Toowoomba at the rescue helicopter service's new base. LifeFlight Generic

UPDATE 5pm

A HELICOPTER is on its way to a Coast property where nine people are being treated for injuries after falling from the back of a ute.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said four ambulance crews, including critical care paramedics, were called to the Verrierdale property just before 4pm after the ute rolled backwards down a driveway.

It's not yet known whether any of the patients were run over by the ute.

