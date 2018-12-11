Ambulance is a shot in the arm for town

Chris Richards shows off his defibrillator Medic-Alert bracelet and is delighted there will be an Iluka ambulance station.

CHRIS Richards' Medic-Alert bracelet swings from his arm.

"I've had a defibrillator fitted. The important thing is, if I was to collapse and they put on the ordinary external defibrillators on me, it's like putting me into the electric chair." Little wonder that he couldn't hide his delight at the decision to build an ambulance station in Iluka.

"It does make me feel better. We've holidayed here for years and lived here for the past two and a half years and my wife has bronchial and lung problems, only with 50 per cent capacity, so she'll feel a lot better too."

Iluka resident gives his thoughts on new ambulance station: Chris Richards talks about how the new ambulance station will affect him and other residents

Mr Richards said their neighbour two doors down collapsed last year, and they phoned 000.

"It took them 47 minutes to get an ambulance here, and he died probably a week later."

Mr Richards has a tachycardia, where his heart can beat upwards of 240bpm, causing blood to pool in the ventricles of the heart and form clots, and said that the lack of a station was a concern when they moved to Iluka.

"But we're positive people, we thought that eventually the community would get together and sort it out," he said. "And now this is brilliant. John and Anne, they've got to be the citizens of the year."