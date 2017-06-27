Ambulance response time report to help improve service

FOR the first time in a quarterly health report, the Bureau of Health Information has released information on ambulance response times in the Northern Rivers.

The report details the number of ambulance responses to calls, response time, mobilisation time and turnaround time across NSW between January and March.

A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said the additional level of detail provides NSW Ambulance with an important benchmark to monitor performance levels against other areas of the health system, and a more comprehensive picture of emergency health care provision across the state.

"The report has indicated a continued increase in demand for emergency medical responses across NSW, with NSW Ambulance providing 277,218 individual ambulance responses from January to March this year - 1.2 per cent more than the same quarter last year," NSW Ambulance said.

"Despite this increase in demand, response times measured from the point of the initial call through to the ambulance arrival at scene has remained stable for the most urgent priority cases over the past three years."

In the northern rivers, NSW Ambulance said the region had a priority category 1A median response time of 8.5 minutes against a NSW result of 7.5 minutes well within the benchmark time of 10 minutes.

There were 4580 priority category 2 responses across its 12 local response areas (LRA). All 12 LRAs achieved ambulance arrivals within 60 minutes and this is unchanged from the same period last year.

>>> RELATED: Ambo numbers not adding up in Maclean

Safety audit closes Maclean Hospital helipad

Iluka couple leads charge in bid for ambulance station

One of the major factors in response time for regional areas in the Northern Rivers was the distance in which ambulances must travel to reach patients.

"To meet local demand, NSW Ambulance is working to progressively implement 24 hour on-duty operations at a number of stations that have not traditionally operated under this model," the spokesperson said.

"Northern zone has received an additional enhancement of seven staff at Maclean and seven at Laurieton on the Mid North Coast. Both stations now operate 24/7.

"The Reform Plan delivered new operational bases in Sydney, Newcastle, Orange, Wollongong, and Lismore, upgraded bases in Tamworth and Canberra, and guarantees that the Helicopter Retrieval Network can meet the growing demand for retrieval.

"The new Lismore base has been operational since late April. The northern zone contract for NSW Ambulance helicopter services, operated by NSW Ambulance and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service as part of the NSW Government's $151.2 million state-wide Helicopter Retrieval Network."

NSW Ambulance said they have put strategies in place to help manage surges in demand for paramedic services.

"NSW Ambulance also regularly makes adjustments to paramedic deployments to better match our demand patterns such as Maclean and Laurieton to ensure we get to our most urgent patients as quickly as possible," they said.