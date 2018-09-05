America is losing it over ‘Virgin Bachelor’

THIRD time's the charm for Colton Underwood, who has just been named as America's latest Bachelor suitor after lucking out in two earlier seasons.

The ABC network in the US announced it has tapped Underwood, a 26-year-old retired football player, to star on Season 23 of the long-running reality show - a move that has surprised and even fired up plenty of Bach fans.

Underwood first appeared on Season 14 of America's The Bachelorette, where he competed for Becca Kufrin's heart and notably revealed to her that he is still a virgin.

He got eliminated in fourth place and went on to appear on Season 5 of The Bachelor in Paradise, striking up a short-lived romance with contestant Tia Booth (who is also Kufrin's close friend) before calling it quits and promptly exiting the show on Monday night.

Now, fresh off the spin-off and his breakup with Booth, he's been handed one of the most highly coveted spots on reality television and says he's finally ready to "find a wife".

"One thing I took pride in on both seasons was being true to who I am," Underwood said on Good Morning America. "It took all of that to get to where I'm at now and know who I am as a person and know what I want in a life partner."

When asked if he's finally ready to settle down with one woman, Underwood replied: "Absolutely. That's what I'm looking forward to the most, is being engaged and getting married shortly after that."

So excited and grateful for a new adventure... It’s time to find a wife! — Colton Underwood (@Colt3FIVE) September 4, 2018

"It was his good looks, love for dogs and vulnerability that charmed not only Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, but all of Bachelor Nation," producers said in a statement explaining their choice. "After a summer of growth and a new perspective on what he is looking for, Colton is more than ready for this next chapter."

Virgin status aside (a revelation he has made more than once during his ongoing reality TV stints), it seems viewers aren't quite as taken with their token "Virgin Bachelor" as ABC execs would have hoped.

Many have taken to Twitter to call out the network for using Underwood's virginity as a shameless ratings grab, despite the former footballer being "forgettable" and "anticlimactic" to watch on television.

He was also caught out lying to Bachelorette Becca Kufrin on the show about his dating history, and has been accused of dumping Tia Booth to become The Bachelor.

Even Booth mocked her ex on social media when she heard the news.

Congratulations @Colt3FIVE 🌹 I hope your season is full of protein powder, puppies, and naps! #TheBachelor — Tia Booth (@tiarachel91) September 4, 2018

And NO I will NOT be a contestant on Colton’s season. Lord bless. — Tia Booth (@tiarachel91) September 4, 2018

Here's what America's Bachelor Nation is saying:

@BachelorABC Really had one job. Their one job was to pick someone interesting to be the bachelor And apparently what they find interesting/controversial is being a virgin. #getouttahere #its2018 #TheBachelor 🙄🤦🏻‍♀️ — jillmarie928 (@jillmarie928) September 4, 2018

Just not ready to watch a full season of a dude talk about how he’s a 26 year old virgin #thebachelor — tori (@toriwainscott) September 4, 2018

You’re not going to tell that @BachelorABC isn’t going to run with the “virgin in the fantasy suite” thing. It’ll be “the most dramatic season in the history #TheBachelor,” which means it will be forgettable and so incredibly anticlimactic. Also, he’s boring. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Kylie (@KylieD87) September 4, 2018

I didn’t watch last nights yet but I know he was a jerk yet again. He’s too young and too immature and frankly I’m not sure I buy the whole virgin angle which you know is going to be s big focus. #TheBachelor — Jennifer Hernandez (@jenh718) September 4, 2018

take a shot every time they mention he’s a virgin #TheBachelor https://t.co/qEOVpNiiso — christian (@cghoop7) September 4, 2018

We could have had Blake, and instead you gave us Colton who dumped Tia to get on the Bachelorette and dumped her again to be the bachelor. But he is a virgin, so it will make for good tv. 🤦🏻‍♀️ #TheBachelor — Briana Wheeler (@BreeWhee707358) September 4, 2018

Season 23 of America's The Bachelor is expected to premiere in 2019.