Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

American adds our track to his collection of speedways

DUSTY QUEST: California speedway trackchaser Randy Lewis with his wife Carol have traveled the world watching speedway and will be at Grafton this Saturday night.
DUSTY QUEST: California speedway trackchaser Randy Lewis with his wife Carol have traveled the world watching speedway and will be at Grafton this Saturday night. Contributed
Matthew Elkerton
by

SPEEDWAY: The world's No.1 track chaser will be making one of his most exciting pit stops this week when he visits Grafton Speedway for the first time.

American speedway lover Randy Lewis has been chasing race cars around the globe for more than two decades and has visited speedway venues in every corner of the world.

The Californian native has visited more than 2400 race tracks in 77 countries including Namibia, Ukraine, Macedonia, Canada and Mexico - and those countries were just this year.

"Each and every year I travel more than 200,000 miles, rent more than 50 cars and fly on more than 200 airplanes,” Lewis said.

"Sometimes I even have to sleep overnight in my car. I am a road warrior.

"I am pretty serious about my hobby. I travel all over the world trying to see racing at as many different race tracks as I can.”

Now the racing aficionado is ready to see his first speedway event at the Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway at the annual Christmas Cup race meeting on Saturday night.

Lewis touched down in Australia on Christmas Day and is set for a hectic week of race-watching including visiting Wahgunyah and Simpson speedways in Victoria, Maryborough, Mothar Mountain and Toowoomba speedways in Queensland before coming to Grafton this weekend.

But for the track chaser it is not just about the action on the track that keeps him motivated but the connection he makes with each region he visits.

"My track-chasing hobby is not only about auto racing but about touring the places I visit and meeting the local people,” Lewis said. "This will be my fourth trip to Australia and I love coming to the country.”

The V8 Dirt Modified Christmas Cup will be the main event on a stacked program at Grafton Speedway on Saturday.

The main event will be supported by wingless sprint cars as well as racing for National four-cylinder sedans, street stocks and junior sedans.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Clarence Valley Council denies privacy laws breach

Clarence Valley Council denies privacy laws breach

THE way the NSW Government gained access to details of people who owned land near the site of the new Grafton jail has led CVC to consider a change to policies

Riders band together for youth mental health

EFFORT: Grafton and Yamba Cycle Clubs came together for a ride to the Maclean Lookout to raise awareness for Youth Mental Health.

Cyclists ride to raise funds, awareness for youth mental health

Police investigating possible altercation in Byron DJ death

Police investigations continue into the death of a man at Byron Bay.The 28-year-old man, from Ewingsdale, was unable to be revived and he died at the scene.

"A post mortem is yet to determine the cause of death."

YEAR IN REVIEW: Biggest headlines of August 2017

Owners Judith and Bob Little get excited after being anounced the 2017 Clarence Valley Business of the Year

See what made headlines in August this year

Local Partners