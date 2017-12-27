American adds our track to his collection of speedways

DUSTY QUEST: California speedway trackchaser Randy Lewis with his wife Carol have traveled the world watching speedway and will be at Grafton this Saturday night.

SPEEDWAY: The world's No.1 track chaser will be making one of his most exciting pit stops this week when he visits Grafton Speedway for the first time.

American speedway lover Randy Lewis has been chasing race cars around the globe for more than two decades and has visited speedway venues in every corner of the world.

The Californian native has visited more than 2400 race tracks in 77 countries including Namibia, Ukraine, Macedonia, Canada and Mexico - and those countries were just this year.

"Each and every year I travel more than 200,000 miles, rent more than 50 cars and fly on more than 200 airplanes,” Lewis said.

"Sometimes I even have to sleep overnight in my car. I am a road warrior.

"I am pretty serious about my hobby. I travel all over the world trying to see racing at as many different race tracks as I can.”

Now the racing aficionado is ready to see his first speedway event at the Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway at the annual Christmas Cup race meeting on Saturday night.

Lewis touched down in Australia on Christmas Day and is set for a hectic week of race-watching including visiting Wahgunyah and Simpson speedways in Victoria, Maryborough, Mothar Mountain and Toowoomba speedways in Queensland before coming to Grafton this weekend.

But for the track chaser it is not just about the action on the track that keeps him motivated but the connection he makes with each region he visits.

"My track-chasing hobby is not only about auto racing but about touring the places I visit and meeting the local people,” Lewis said. "This will be my fourth trip to Australia and I love coming to the country.”

The V8 Dirt Modified Christmas Cup will be the main event on a stacked program at Grafton Speedway on Saturday.

The main event will be supported by wingless sprint cars as well as racing for National four-cylinder sedans, street stocks and junior sedans.