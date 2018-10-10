Tay makes AMA history

Taylor Swift accepts the award for favorite pop/rock album for "Reputation" at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

TAYLOR Swift has become the most awarded musician in the history of the American Music Awards (AMAs), after winning the biggest award of the night - Artist of the Year.

Audience members were heard shouting: "Taylor! Taylor" as Lenny Kravitz presented the honour - and she did end up winning.

In her last acceptance speech for the night the singer turned political, echoing her recent Instagram post which urged voters to back the Democrat candidate in Tennessee's Senate race.

"I understand how lucky I am to have anyone that cares about me or my music. Every time that you have made me lucky enough to ever get to stand on a stage and have something really sparkly in my hands and say thank you, every single time this happens ... it means something different to me," the Bad Blood singer said.

"This time it represents encouragement and motivation for me to be better, work harder and make you guys proud as much as I possibly can, so thank you for this incredible symbol of encouragement ... this award and every single award given out tonight were voted on by the people.

"And you know what else is voted on by the people is the midterm elections on November 6. Get out and vote. I love you guys."

Earlier this week Donald Trump responded to Swift's Instagram statement saying he liked her music: "about 25 per cent less".

Swift had unleashed a fierce attack on Republican Marsha Blackburn, who currently serves in the House, urging her followers to back Phil Bredesen instead.

Swift's clean up at this year's AMAs means she is now the most awarded female artist in the history of the award, an honour previously held by Whitney Houston.

J-LO DAZZLES ONSTAGE

Earlier in the night, Jennifer Lopez dazzled on stage.

JLo, 49, has ruled just about every music-related awards show so far this season, and she continued her dominance at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles today.

Jenny From The Block performed her song, Limitless, which was written by Sia.

Jennifer Lopez performs at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/AP

Earlier, Lopez told Entertainment Tonight she had chosen her dramatic red carpet look, a hot pink frock designed by Georges Chakra, for its eye-catching hue.

"Pretty colour! It fit nice. I just love it," Lopez told ET.

"I feel like it's soft and it's a little hard, and it's kind of like me."

FULL LIST OF WINNERS (WINNERS IN BOLD)

ARIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

WINNER: Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Dua Lipa

XXXTENTACION

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, "Havana"

Post Malone feat. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"

Bruno Mars and Cardi B, "Finesse"

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"

Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey, "The Middle"

TOUR OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

WINNER: Taylor Swift

U2

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, "Havana"

Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"

Drake, "God's Plan"

FAVOURITE SOCIAL ARTIST

WINNER: BTS

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

Drake

WINNER: Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

WINNER: Taylor Swift

FAVOURITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

WINNER: Migos

FAVOURITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK

Drake, Scorpion

Ed Sheeran, Divide

WINNER: Taylor Swift, Reputation

FAVOURITE SONG - POP/ROCK

WINNER: Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, "Havana"

Drake, "God's Plan"

Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"

FAVOURITE ALBUM - COUNTRY

WINNER: Kane Brown, Kane Brown

Luke Combs, This One's for You

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

FAVOURITE SONG - COUNTRY

WINNER: Kane Brown, "Heaven"

Dan + Shay, "Tequila"

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"

FAVOURITE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP

WINNER: Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

FAVOURITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP

Drake, Scorpion

Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2

WINNER: Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys

FAVOURITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP

WINNER: Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"

Drake, "God's Plan"

Post Malone feat. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

WINNER: Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

Ella Mai

WINNER: Rihanna

SZA

FAVOURITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B

Khalid, American Teen

SZA, CTRL

WINNER: XXXTentacion, 17

FAVOURITE SONG - SOUL/R&B

Khalid, "Young Dumb & Broke"

Ella Mai, "Boo'd Up"

WINNER: Bruno Mars and Cardi B, "Finesse"

FAVOURITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Imagine Dragons

WINNER: Panic! at the Disco

Portugal. The Man

FAVOURITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY

WINNER: Shawn Mendes

Pink

Ed Sheeran

FAVOURITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

The Chainsmokers

WINNER: Marshmellow

Zedd

FAVOURITE SOUNDTRACK

WINNER: Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By

The Greatest Showman

The Fate of the Furious: The Album