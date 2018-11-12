American siblings find their home through family

FAMILY UNITED: Lt Matthew Higginson RANR, a great-great-nephew of the Farlow brothers who fought in World War I, performed the reading on behalf of the Australian War Memorial at the Last Post Ceremony in Maclean on November 2. He is pictured with one of the brothers' (Lt Frederick Farlow) grandchildren Janice DiRomualdo and Peter Desmond from the US.

FAMILY UNITED: Lt Matthew Higginson RANR, a great-great-nephew of the Farlow brothers who fought in World War I, performed the reading on behalf of the Australian War Memorial at the Last Post Ceremony in Maclean on November 2. He is pictured with one of the brothers' (Lt Frederick Farlow) grandchildren Janice DiRomualdo and Peter Desmond from the US. Philip Higginson

GROWING up in Philadelphia in the US, Janice DiRomualdo never knew her grandfather Fred Garnett Farlow.

He, along with his two brothers Harold and Merton, served in Australia's armed forces in World War 1, with only Merton returning home to the Lower Clarence.

All Ms DiRomualdo knew was that he was written up in the great dispatches, and was buried in Palestine in September 1918.

So, when her husband asked if she'd like to come on a trip to Israel, she jumped at the chance, and began the search for the grave.

A Google search of his name found the exact location he was buried.

"It was in Haifa, in a beautiful cemetery that has been so well maintained,” Ms DiRomualdo said.

"I took an etching of the tombstone, and it was so touching, and such an amazing thing because I never had a grandfather.”

Two weeks later she received a call from Australia, discovering it was her cousin Philip Higginson inviting her to be part of a Last Post ceremony for the Farlow brothers.

"How could I not go,” was Ms DiRomualdo's reply over the phone.

Arriving in Australia last week, they joined 83 of the new-found family at the Australian War Memorial, leading out the family to lay a wreath.

"We were able to put a wreath near the reflection pool with the picture of our grandfather in the background,” Ms DiRomualdo said.

"It really brought the family to us, it was a remarkable experience.

In Maclean on Wednesday to join the rest of the extended Farlow family for another commemoration and dinner, she said it had been a remarkable experience.

"Presenting that wreath made me feel like we are home and this is part of our life.”

