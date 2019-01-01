Stephens locked and loaded for Brisbane comeback

WHEN Sloane Stephens left Australian shores last January, she had a healing knee and an astounding eight-match losing streak.

Somehow, she assembled a 2018 season in which she took the scalps of eight top-10 women, made the French Open final and became the sixth-ranked player.

Stephens was a late withdrawal from last summer's Brisbane International, and took first-round losses in Sydney and Melbourne, to add to losses in 2017 in all six matches she played after her surprise US Open triumph.

"My knee was bummed up. I was trying to get ready for Melbourne this time last year. I wanted to try,'' Stephens said.

"I knew I didn't have an off-season and I went home after Australia and got back to work.

"I thought I had a really solid season. I was really proud of it. Backing up from a Grand Slam win isn't easy. I won a mandatory WTA tournament win and two more finals.

The 25-year-old American said she was happy to be at the Brisbane International for the first time since 2014, when she lost in the quarter-finals to Serena Williams, two weeks before up-ending Williams at the Australian Open.

"I always wanted to come back here and it was time for a change-up after five years," she said.

Stephens plays Britain's former top-five player Johanna Konta in a showcase women's first round match at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

Asked what it is going to take for one woman to win two or three majors this year, she said: "That person will have to raise their level. The top players of the game are really steady, really solid. Anyone in any week can take a title.

Queensland's World No.15 Ash Barty is younger than Stephens by three years and the American is well placed to say how close Barty is to being a Grand Slam contender on a tour which has had eight different women take out the past eight majors.

"Ash is one of my favourite players on tour but everyone develops at their own speed. I can't speak about how long it would take her to get there,'' she said.

"I hope she does improve and for Australian tennis she will be a great.

"It depends on the person. You have to be fit, and feeling great about your game and then there's a lot of personal stuff.

"You win Miami and if started all over again. Just when I think it's over, there's more. I have to balance my time really well (in 2018) and what was important to me, making time to visit my grandparents.

"It's a cool time I'm playing in, a really advanced time. I'll be able to say I played against some of the greatest players, Venus and Serena (Williams), (the retired trio) Li Na, Lucie Safarova and Agneiszka Radwanska, and then we have Naomi Osaka and the girls younger than me.''