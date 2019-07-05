Amos allegedly found with ice during arrest for police ram

A police dog squad vehicle was hit by a stolen car outside the Nambucca Railway Station on Tuesday. An officer suffered minor injuries.

RILEY Amos has been charged after a dog unit van was rammed by a stolen car at Nambucca Heads on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old was arrested about 11.55am yesterday when police were patrolling Sapphire Beach and came across Amos in a Mitsubishi Magna on Gumtree Glen.

When Amos was searched, police allegedly located 1.95 grams of methylamphetamine (ice).

Amos was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with a revocation of parole warrant, possess prohibited drug, enter vehicle without consent, steal motor vehicle, fraud (x3), drive whilst disqualified (x2), drive recklessly, use offensive weapon to avoid apprehension, police pursuit, and drive conveyance without consent.

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Coffs-Clarence Crime Manager Acting Inspector Peter O'Reilly is going to speak to media about the incident at 10am this morning.