AMP targeted in cyber attack

AMP has become the latest major corporation to come under cyber attack, with the wealth management giant forced to suspend some of its online services.

AMP has become the latest major corporation to come under cyber attack, with the wealth management giant forced to suspend some of its online services.

AMP has become the latest major corporation to come under cyber attack, with the group forced to suspend some of its online services.

The wealth management heavyweight suspended some of its mobile and online banking services on Tuesday last week after it was targeted by hackers.

AMP, led by chief executive Francesco De Ferrari, confirmed the attack but declined to provide any ­details other than to stress no client information was compromised.

The Herald Sun understands hackers demanded a ransom and threatened to hit the company with further attacks if it was not paid.

AMP chief Francesco De Ferrari

"On Tuesday 8 September, AMP's mobile and online banking services were down for a period of time," AMP said in a statement.

"AMP has robust cyber security systems in place, which allowed us to quickly resolve the issue and restore services for our clients."

The attack adds to the woes at AMP, which has been rocked by sexual harassment scandals.

It also extends the list of major Australian corporations to have been targeted by hackers.

Aged care operator Regis Healthcare confirmed in August it had fallen victim to a cyber attack that resulted in hackers stealing personal information about residents.

Logistics titan Toll Group has suffered two major attacks this year that forced it to shut down some of its systems and delayed the delivery of parcels to customers.

The first and most serious of those attacks came from Russian-based hackers.

Toll has weather two major cyber attacks this year.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned in June that a "sophisticated state actor", generally understood to be China, was carrying out a sustained wave of cyber attacks on all levels of Australian government and business.

The Australian Cyber Security Centre responded to 2266 cyber security incidents over the year to June.

MORE BUSINESS NEWS:

These included reconnaissance activity, where hackers identify vulnerable targets, phishing emails and malicious software.

The centre's annual report, released earlier this month, said there had been two noticeable spikes in malicious activity in October last year and April this year.

john.dagge@news.com.au

Originally published as AMP targeted in cyber attack