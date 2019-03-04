Menu
Amusement rides will have to undergo major inspections every ten years under new rules. Picture: Nigel Hallett
News

Dreamworld tragedy prompts new rules for rides

by Jack McKay
4th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
QUEENSLAND amusement rides will have to undergo major inspections every ten years under sweeping changes to bolster safety.

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace announced the changes this afternoon, which are expected to impact on thousands of amusement rides across the state.

As part of the changes, rides will be stripped down every decade for a major inspection by engineers.

Dreamworld thrillseekers ride The Claw, which will now have to undergo major inspections every ten years. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Inspections, maintenance and operator competency will also have to be properly recorded under new mandates.

Ms Grace said they were announcing the changes ahead of the Coroner's report in a bid to prioritise safety.

"The tragedy at Dreamworld shocked and saddened us all," Ms Grace said.

"We are taking action to ensure tourists and the wider community have faith in the safety measures that are in place."

Amusement parks and ride operators will have two years to undertake the major inspections on rides that are currently more than ten years old when the new restrictions come into place on May 1.

The government also plans to introduce further measures to improve the competency and training of rider operators.

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace announced the changes today. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled
"This will provide certainty for consumers and tourists and consistency across the industry," Ms Grace said.

"We have also employed three extra engineers within Workplace Health and Safety Queensland to oversee these strict new requirements.

"We announced we'd be making changes along these lines in August last year and have been consulting with key stakeholders."

