Amy's Transplant Games medal haul

TRANSPLANT GAMES: For many people, they often joke that they'd give an organ to win a national gold medal, but for Amy McAlpine, it happened in reverse.

McAlpine has returned from the National Transplant Games with seven gold medals and a silver, but for the Grafton Base Hospital physiotherapist, she said it was the people she was able to connect that was the real reward.

McAlpine was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at two years old, where her pancreas was not able to produce insulin correctly.

"I was very lucky having wonderful family and medical support and lucky not to have any complications in it.”

She was a keen junior athlete, excelling at sprinting in both primary and high school.

However, at age 20, she was diagnosed with another auto-immune disease.

"I underwent treatment for six months initially, and went into remission,” she said.

"18 months later, it came back and didn't respond as well as they would like, and ended up on dialysis.”

McAlpine was on home dialysis for 18 months and in the process was placed on the transplant list, eventually receiving a simultaneous kidney and pancreas transplant.

Going down to the games for the first time, McAlpine decided to go back to her childhood skills as an athlete, and scored a gold medal in the 100, 200, 400m, long jump and a silver medal in the discus.

She also entered the ten-pin bowling for fun and to meet other people, and as the only entrant in the age group and took home the gold medal, and also joined up with the NSW volleyball team, winning another gold medal.

"I've never played volleyball, but it was a lot of fun, and it was great to pick up the gold as well,” she said.

McAlpine said that the main thing she took away from the event was the bond of meeting people who had ben in the same situation, and the social atmosphere that was there.

"We all know what it's like to be in the specialist room and being told if you don't have this, you won't have much time,” she said.

"They're all out there going, well this happened to me, but let's get up and get on with it. They're a fantastic bunch of people.”

McAlpine said she would have to get back into more serious training, with the world titles on the horizon next August and said she hoped to spread the word about organ donation.

"I tell people to just make sure they have a chat with their family, because ultimately they're the one making the decision - whatever your choice is, have the chat,” she said.

"It takes two minutes to go on and register as an organ donator, and you have the opportunity to save all these people.

"You can give the gift of life, and it means so much to all the people out there.”