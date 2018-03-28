Adult's only space to be auctioned

Clubyamba is being sold at Auction on May 4 at Yamba Bowling Club.

A UNIQUE adult retreat containing seven self-contained luxury Villa's are being sold by auction on May 4.

Located high on Yamba Hill with views of Pippi Beach, Angourie Headland and surrounding areas, Clubyamba is a complete package for an onsite owner operator or an off location investor.

Clubyamba has been a successful business over 18 years, and has an 85 per cent occupancy rate.

All the Villas contain furnishings, are fully air conditioned with modern bathrooms and conveniently completed kitchens for self-catering.

The grounds are landscaped for privacy, with a special feature of a Balinese Spa.

Real Estate agent Travis McConnell from LJ Hooker Maclean said the opportunity to buy property like this is quite rare.

"Well there isn't many around, I find it really hard to find comparison in Yamba...not many come up and I know this is a one off," Mr McConnell said. "Originally they were quite a derelict site...they were then improved and renovated to a really high standard they are now."

"There are managers on site, they work five weeks on, five weeks off, there is always someone there to greet guests and look after them."

The owner is selling because she is in retirement mode.

"She is not going to hang on for ridiculous prices, she does want to sell," he said.

The auction is on Friday May 4, at 12.30pm at Yamba Bowling Club.

There is open houses from April 8, every Sunday to Auction Day at noon to

1pm.