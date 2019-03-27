An album twelve years in the making

LONG TIME COMING: The Ninth Chapter launch their debut album, My Own Time, on Saturday.

"SOME Saturday nights we get to pretend we are rock stars and we have a couple of hundred people, and the next day we're changing nappies or mowing the lawn. I think it's a good balance.”

Ninth Chapter's debut album My Own Time was 12 years in the making, with the band members fitting in sporadic gigs and jam sessions among the responsibilities of full-time work and family life.

Ninth Chapter is a band formed around mateship, led by Jaz Munro's vocals with Daniel Bowland on bass, drummer Zac Page, Dillon Carlsson and Tom Hilliar on horns and Glen McClymont taking up percussion.

McClymont said their values have never swayed despite big international offers that came rolling in in the early years.

"We got some pretty substantial offers from the States, tours as support acts, that kind of stuff and half the band couldn't do it,” McClymont said.

"We could find someone who could play it but it won't be Zac and that defeats the purpose.”

If they are having a good time on stage, and the audience is enjoying themselves everything is going alright, McClymont said.

"We make sure we're having an awesome time and if we're not, we change whatever it is.”

For the first time in the band's long touring history the release of their album has forced a little bit of structure to their typically free-flowing sets.

"It's one of the first times we've sat down and gone alright, people are coming to hear a new album, how do we make sure they get to hear all the stuff they love?”

The band has evolved from its early roots in folk music, with this album a self-confessed mash-up of anything from blues to country rock.

"We started pretty folky, at the time we started, John Butler was a relatively big deal.

"We started playing acoustic stuff but because the venues we were playing, people wanted to dance, so we started to play funk music with acoustic instruments to get people moving.”

"If you listen to the album it does range, it's a bit manic. But that's a fair reflection of what we do.”

"We just write what we're feeling at the time and that could be anything.”

"The theme throughout all of them is danceability, that no matter what it is you can still move or dance.”

Glen's pick of the new album is their first taster What's Going to Happen Next?, a perfect mirror of the band's laid-back take on things.

"It's a fair reflection lyrically of where we're at, it's literally that we don't know what's going to happen next.”

"It's literally a bit of a call out to letting go of all that stuff in life, or musically or whatever it might be.”

With one album a culmination of more than a decade of experiences put down on paper, Glen said the band has no idea what is in store.

"Not knowing what's going to happen next, it's fine by us.”

Join Ninth Chapter at Eatonsville Hall this Saturday 7pm for their album launch as part of Plunge Festival, for tickets visit The Ninth Chapter of Facebook or buy at the door.